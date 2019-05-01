Kings Establish Themselves as Three-Point Marksmen

"You know, a kid from the Bahamas. I never thought in a million years that I’d be doing this.”

While Buddy Hield was Sactown's most successful shooter from three-point range last season, the entire team took a step forward from deep.

No. 24 set numerous records from three-point range last year, but most noteworthy was his single-season franchise mark breaking a record previous held by Peja Stojakovic.

“My mom always told me, take advantage of opportunities because they don’t come back around," Hield continued. "I knew what I wanted and it was hard to shy away from what I was doing."

Hield finished last season with career-high marks in minutes (31.9), points (20.7), field goal percentage (45.8) and three-point attempts (7.9) per game.

Buddy's success was just one of numerous instances from last season that saw the team improve their shooting mark as well as increase their pace.

The Kings increased made a dramatic improvement in pace last season, going from last in the NBA (97.1) the previous season to third in the Association (105.5).

Up and down the roster, the young squad opted for more shots from long range, with an increase in success and speed, transforming their style of play.

De'Aaron Fox improved from a 30.7 three-point shooting percentage his rookie season to 37.1 percent, all while starting 81 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, while seeing a decrease in three-point percentage overall (36 percent), found his form late in the season to shoot over 40 percent from downtown in the final month.

Newly acquired Serbian sharpshooter Nemanja Bjelica also found success from beyond the arc, rounding out his first season in Sacramento with a 40.1 percentage from long range.

As a whole, Sacramento finished fourth in the league in three-point percentage (38 percent), trailing only San Antonio, L.A. Clippers and Golden State.

Sactown aims to improve their wildly successful season from beyond the arc with another high-volume campaign, beginning with the California Classic in July.