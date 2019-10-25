Kings Eager for Redemption After Season-Opening Loss

"It wasn't us today," newly re-signed sharpshooter Buddy Hield explained after the loss to Phoenix.

"Maybe it was the jitters. We weren't ourselves."

While a 124-95 loss isn't what the team wanted, it presents a prime opportunity to make amends on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"You can't let it break you," Hield continued.

"If you let it break you, you'll keep going downhill. It's just one game, there's 81 games left...It should light a fire under us."

Hield led the way in scoring with 28 points for Sacramento, followed by Harrison Barnes (12) and Cory Joseph (10).

Sactown dealt with more tough news on Thursday, as forward Marvin Bagley III will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb.

After finishing the game with a double-double, MBIII will be forced to remain out of the lineup until his number is called.

"Very unfortunate," said head coach Luke Walton after practice. "He's been making some really nice progress in the short amount of time we've been together."

It's not certain who replaces No. 35 in the lineup, but Walton indicated Nemanja Bjelica could slide into the spot.

"We haven't even had time to discuss this, this got to us right before our film session."

While losing a player of Bagley's caliber is never easy on a squad, De'Aaron Fox says it's time for others to step up in the big man's place.

"It's always a next man up mentality," said Fox. "You have to keep pushing whether a guy is playing or not. That's why you have a team. One guy goes down, another guy steps up. That's what team's do."

Sacramento welcomes Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Friday for the Golden 1 Center season opener.