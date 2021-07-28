Kings Draft: By the Numbers

Since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985, the purple and black have selected 90 players in the NBA Draft, with 59 of those playing at least one game in a Kings uniform. Those 59 players have totaled nearly 10,000 games played with the squad.

Former Kings big man Jason Thompson tops the list of games played by former Draft picks, racking up 541 appearances during his Sacramento tenure.

Peja Stojakovic tallied 518 games played with Sactown which was the second-highest total among the previous selections.

Throughout the Sacramento era, the Kings have selected 33 guards, 40 forwards, and 17 centers.

Sacramento has held the No. 1 overall pick once, selecting Pervis Ellison in 1989. Despite being the first pick, Ellison played only one season with the Kings, totaling 34 games for the franchise.

Sactown has been slotted in the top-5 seven times, while No. 7 is the most common selection for Sacramento; the team has held that position six times since 1985.

The Kings held the No. 2 overall selection only once in franchise history (2018).

The Kings will be selecting at the No. 9 - the first time since 1984 - and No. 39 in the NBA Draft this upcoming Thursday. This will mark the 22nd time in franchise history the team will a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft.