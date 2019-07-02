Kings Earn Win, Debut New Threads at California Classic

It was a long 86 calendar days since the last professional basketball game was played at Golden 1 Center.

While the result on April 7 wasn't what Sacramento ordered, the same couldn't be said for the first night of the California Classic on Monday.

With a packed crowd at tip-off, the Kings battled the Golden State Warriors, with Sactown coming out on top against its Northern California rival, 81-77.

Monday also marked the debut of the the two newest draftees - Justin James and Kyle Guy.

James debuted with seven points and five rebounds, while Guy collected 10 points in 23 minutes.

"It was a great showing by the fans and it was a good game for us," said Guy after the game. "We didn't score the way we wanted to but our defense won the game, so I'm used to that."

But, it was Wenyen Gabriel, in the second year of a guaranteed two-way contract, making the most noise.

The former Wildcat finished with a double-double - 22 points and 12 rebounds, including two makes from deep.

"I'm starting to get more comfortable out there," said Gabriel. "Having one year in the G-League really helped me out.

"I was happy about my energy and how hard I was able to play with my minutes and maintain that. That'll be big moving forward."

While there were impressive performances on the court, there was some off the court as well, as the Kings debuted the Classic Edition uniforms, courtesy of Buddy Hield.

Honoring the team's upcoming 35th season in Sacramento, the jerseys replicate the classic royal blue uniforms worn on the road by the team in the early 90s.

Pre-order the jersey and shop now at Kings.com/Classic.

Although Harry Giles III isn't suiting up this summer, that isn't stopping him from sitting courtside, supporting his teammates.

In a moment captured by the Sacramento Bee, Giles reveled in the opportunity to chat with Kings legend Chris Webber, who was in Sacramento in support of the Kings' partnership with Build.Black. Coalition.

The California Classic continues on Tuesday, with the Kings hosting the Miami Heat.