Kings COO Featured on Comstock’s Magazine Cover

Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis starts her day at 6:30 a.m. the same way she always does: with a black coffee and a smoothie.

“The fewer decisions this early in the morning, the better,” says Kolokotronis.

What accompanies her breakfast? The Sacramento Bee, of course.

"I’m very dedicated to our community, and I think that reading your local daily paper is a must.”

In the September issue of Comstock’s Magazine, Kolokotronis take us through her agenda leading up to the inaugural California Classic at Golden 1 Center.

At 10:30 a.m., she meets with general manager Vlade Divac and attends shootaround for the first day of the tournament.

After a meeting with team owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé —“I provide an update on today’s events that go beyond basketball” — and lunch, Kolokotronis meets with over 200 students at the Kings and Queens Rise youth forum.

“This is in partnership with the Build.Black.Coalition,” she says. “The mission is to interrupt violence by providing an opportunity for young people to engage in inter-community sports.”

After a tech showcase at the arena concludes, the COO gets ready for tip-off.

