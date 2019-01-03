Kings Continue Torrid Pace as Season Progresses

Sactown set out to play fast before the season, and as the year turns the numbers reflect it.
“This is how we want to play,” head coach Dave Joerger said before the season. “This is how hard we want to play. We want to be a greatly conditioned team and we want to play fast.”

As we enter 2019, Sacramento continues to fulfill their early promise of playing fast and furious each contest.

The Kings play at the NBA's second-fastest tempo, writes Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight.




ALL-STAR FOX!

In addition, when games enter the final quarter, Sactown ups their tempo even more to a league best 104 possessions per 48 minutes.

Even after made baskets by the opponents, Sacramento averages the fastest possessions in the league, according to Herring.




Fox’s fast isn’t your fast

"The Kings have scored 41 times within four seconds of an opponent's make, nearly double the next closest team," Herring notes.

Led by De'Aaron Fox, the blistering Kings squad is back in action on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.

