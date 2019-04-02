Kings Complete First-Ever Sweep of Spurs

Two nights prior to the team’s triumph in San Antonio, the Spurs were honoring Manu Ginobili, a legend who’s name will be etched in Spurs and NBA history, with a jersey retirement for the ages.

The Kings had to be happy to see Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey hanging in the rafters instead of on the court. In 45 games against the Kings, the Argentinian future Hall of Famer averaged his second most points per game against any opponent (15.1) and fourth-most assists per game (4.1), while the Spurs also boasted a 54-18 head-to-head record since he was drafted in 1999.

However, this Spurs team is much different than the one who won five championships since 1999, and the Kings, full of young and exciting budding stars, cared not for the lore and history of San Antonio’s storied franchise.

The team’s three-consecutive wins against the Spurs also mark their longest such streak since the infamous 2001-02 season, which saw Sacramento win its first three matchups with the Tim Duncan-led group before falling in the season series finale. The first win of this season also marked an end to San Antonio’s 14-game win streak against Sacramento.

Sactown’s depth was a major factor in its season against the Alamo City, as the purple and black saw eight players average double-figure scoring in the three matchups, led by Buddy Hield (19.3 ppg), De’Aaron Fox (17 ppg) and Bagley III (15.5 ppg).

High proficiency from the field and long range also supported the cause, as the Kings connected on 51.4 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three.

Although the Kings have had difficult moments closing games during the 2018-19 campaign, that hasn’t been the case against the Spurs. The team outscored the silver and black in the fourth quarter of each matchup, while also overcoming deficits in the final frame of two of the three games as well.

If the Kings want to make a playoff push next season, its success against the seventh (Spurs) and eighth (Thunder) seeds will need to continue. Sacramento finished its impressive campaign a combined 6-1 against the two franchises - a stark contrast from when Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker were patrolling the court for the last two decades.

Now, The Scores set sights on a .500 season and a 14-win improvement from 2017-18 with five games to play.