Kings Announce Roster Moves
The Sacramento Kings made a series of moves today, according to General Manager Vlade Divac, as Sacramento exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on forward Wenyen Gabriel and claimed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries off waivers. Sacramento then exercised the two-way player conversion option on Jeffries and waived forward Tyler Lydon.
Gabriel played in four games for Sacramento during the 2019-20 preseason, averaging 4.8 points (.375 FG%, 1-8 3pt, .600 FT%), 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 12.9 minutes per game. The former Kentucky product averaged 10.1 points (.488 FG%, .370 3pt%, .738 FT%), 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 20.7 minutes per game in 42 games (14 starts) for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate, during the 2018-19 season.
Jeffries recently appeared in five preseason contests for Orlando, collecting four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes of action. An undrafted rookie out of Tulsa, Jeffries accrued averages of 13.2 points (.423 FG%, .545 3pt%, .714 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 27.7 minutes per game in five games with the Magic at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.
Lydon made one 2019-20 preseason appearance for Sacramento, totaling two points (1-2 FG) and two steals in eight minutes of play. An early entrant candidate out of Syracuse, Lydon has accrued averages of 0.9 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3pt, 1-3 FT), 0.7 rebounds and 3.7 minutes per game over two seasons in 26 career games with the Denver Nuggets (2017-19), who selected him 24th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
SACRAMENTO KINGS 2019-20 ROSTER
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Country
|Exp
|0
|Trevor Ariza
|F
|6-8
|215
|06/30/85
|UCLA/USA
|15
|35
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|6-11
|234
|03/14/99
|Duke/USA
|1
|40
|Harrison Barnes
|F
|6-8
|225
|05/30/92
|North Carolina/USA
|7
|88
|Nemanja Bjelica
|F
|6-10
|234
|05/09/88
|Fenerbahce/Serbia
|4
|8
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|G
|6-6
|205
|08/18/92
|Fenerbahce/Serbia
|2
|13
|Dewayne Dedmon
|C
|7-0
|245
|08/12/89
|USC/USA
|6
|3
|Yogi Ferrell
|G
|6-0
|180
|05/09/93
|Indiana/USA
|3
|5
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|6-3
|175
|12/20/97
|Kentucky/USA
|2
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|205
|03/26/97
|Kentucky/Sudan
|R
|20
|Harry Giles III
|F/C
|6-10
|240
|04/22/98
|Duke/USA
|1
|7
|Kyle Guy*
|G
|6-1
|167
|08/11/97
|Virginia/USA
|R
|24
|Buddy Hield
|G
|6-4
|214
|12/17/92
|Oklahoma/Bahamas
|3
|22
|Richaun Holmes
|F
|6-10
|235
|10/15/93
|Bowling Green State/USA
|4
|10
|Justin James
|G/F
|6-7
|190
|01/24/97
|Wyoming/USA
|R
|19
|DaQuan Jeffries*
|G/F
|6-5
|230
|08/30/97
|Tulsa/USA
|R
|9
|Cory Joseph
|G
|6-3
|200
|08/20/91
|Texas/Canada
|8
|50
|Caleb Swanigan
|F
|6-9
|260
|04/18/97
|Purdue/USA
|2
*Indicates 2-Way Contract
HEAD COACH: Luke Walton (College – Arizona)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Igor Kokoskov (College – Belgrade University)
Bob Beyer (College – Alfred)
Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)
ASSISTANT COACH/ CHIEF OF STAFF: Roy Rana (College – York (Ontario))
ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota)
Stacey Augmon (College – UNLV)
Lindsey Harding (College – Duke)
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Rico Hines (College – UCLA)
HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Will Scott (College – Indiana)
VP, HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)
HEAD OF PERFORMANCE: Craig Slaunwhite
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Nemanja Bjelica (NEH-men-yah bee-a-LITZ-ah); Bogdan Bogdanovic (Boag-dan Boag-dan- ovich); Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel; Richaun Holmes (ruh-SHAWN); DaQuan (Duh-qwan) JeffrIes; Igor Kokoskov (kuh-KOS-kov); Jesse Mermuys (mur-MISS); Tyler Ulis (YOU-liss)