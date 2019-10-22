Kings Announce Roster Moves

The Sacramento Kings made a series of moves today, according to General Manager Vlade Divac, as Sacramento exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on forward Wenyen Gabriel and claimed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries off waivers. Sacramento then exercised the two-way player conversion option on Jeffries and waived forward Tyler Lydon.

Gabriel played in four games for Sacramento during the 2019-20 preseason, averaging 4.8 points (.375 FG%, 1-8 3pt, .600 FT%), 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 12.9 minutes per game. The former Kentucky product averaged 10.1 points (.488 FG%, .370 3pt%, .738 FT%), 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 20.7 minutes per game in 42 games (14 starts) for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate, during the 2018-19 season.

Jeffries recently appeared in five preseason contests for Orlando, collecting four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes of action. An undrafted rookie out of Tulsa, Jeffries accrued averages of 13.2 points (.423 FG%, .545 3pt%, .714 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 27.7 minutes per game in five games with the Magic at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

Lydon made one 2019-20 preseason appearance for Sacramento, totaling two points (1-2 FG) and two steals in eight minutes of play. An early entrant candidate out of Syracuse, Lydon has accrued averages of 0.9 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3pt, 1-3 FT), 0.7 rebounds and 3.7 minutes per game over two seasons in 26 career games with the Denver Nuggets (2017-19), who selected him 24th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 2019-20 ROSTER No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Country Exp 0 Trevor Ariza F 6-8 215 06/30/85 UCLA/USA 15 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 03/14/99 Duke/USA 1 40 Harrison Barnes F 6-8 225 05/30/92 North Carolina/USA 7 88 Nemanja Bjelica F 6-10 234 05/09/88 Fenerbahce/Serbia 4 8 Bogdan Bogdanovic G 6-6 205 08/18/92 Fenerbahce/Serbia 2 13 Dewayne Dedmon C 7-0 245 08/12/89 USC/USA 6 3 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0 180 05/09/93 Indiana/USA 3 5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA 2 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 03/26/97 Kentucky/Sudan R 20 Harry Giles III F/C 6-10 240 04/22/98 Duke/USA 1 7 Kyle Guy* G 6-1 167 08/11/97 Virginia/USA R 24 Buddy Hield G 6-4 214 12/17/92 Oklahoma/Bahamas 3 22 Richaun Holmes F 6-10 235 10/15/93 Bowling Green State/USA 4 10 Justin James G/F 6-7 190 01/24/97 Wyoming/USA R 19 DaQuan Jeffries* G/F 6-5 230 08/30/97 Tulsa/USA R 9 Cory Joseph G 6-3 200 08/20/91 Texas/Canada 8 50 Caleb Swanigan F 6-9 260 04/18/97 Purdue/USA 2 *Indicates 2-Way Contract

HEAD COACH: Luke Walton (College – Arizona)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Igor Kokoskov (College – Belgrade University)

Bob Beyer (College – Alfred)

Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)

ASSISTANT COACH/ CHIEF OF STAFF: Roy Rana (College – York (Ontario))

ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota)

Stacey Augmon (College – UNLV)

Lindsey Harding (College – Duke)

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Rico Hines (College – UCLA)



HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Will Scott (College – Indiana)

VP, HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)

HEAD OF PERFORMANCE: Craig Slaunwhite

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Nemanja Bjelica (NEH-men-yah bee-a-LITZ-ah); Bogdan Bogdanovic (Boag-dan Boag-dan- ovich); Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel; Richaun Holmes (ruh-SHAWN); DaQuan (Duh-qwan) JeffrIes; Igor Kokoskov (kuh-KOS-kov); Jesse Mermuys (mur-MISS); Tyler Ulis (YOU-liss)