Kings Amongst Most Active in NBA Twitter Conversations

Who doesn’t like talking to their friends?

The Kings sure do, according to a recent study by Capital News Service.

This research ranked Sacramento as the third most active team on Twitter in terms of engaging in conversations with other NBA teams, only behind the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

The data reflected every conversation that was held on Twitter between teams in the Association dating all the way back to 2012 - which amounted to roughly 1,900 total.

No conversation may have been more memorable than the night where the Kings and Hawks became best friends.

On the flip side of the findings, the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New York Knicks proved to be the least social of the 30 teams.

The new season is just around the corner, which means that there will be even more opportunities for the Kings to have some fun on the Twittersphere with their NBA peers.