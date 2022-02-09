Kings add game changer in Domantas Sabonis

On Tuesday, just days before the NBA trade deadline, Sacramento acquired a bonafide game changer in dynamic big man Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis is just 25 years old and has already established himself as one of the league’s premier young post players. He has two All-Star nods under his belt and helped the Pacers make the playoffs twice in his four-and-a-half seasons in Indiana.

Offensively, he has been a beast his last three seasons as a full-time starter. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during that span and has recorded over one steal a game in back-to-back seasons.

He can score from the mid-post but really eats around the rim, where he hits at a 65 percent clip, above the league average of 58.5 percent. And while he can also get buckets with his back to the basket, it’s his pick-and-roll proficiency that makes him especially dangerous.

Sabonis currently averages nearly five points per game out of the pick and roll, good for the fourth most among pick-and-roll roll men, and hits 70 percent of his shots out of P&R action.

His running mate in those actions will now be De’Aaron Fox, a pick-and-roll maestro himself. Fox has been one of the league’s most efficient players P&R sets, averaging 8.2 points per game, the ninth-most among pick-and-roll ball handlers.

This pairing could really give opposing defenses fits, especially when you factor in the pick and pop.

On paper, Sabonis doesn’t appear to be a high-level outside shooter, as he’s only connected on 32 percent of his shots from deep. But a closer look shows that when he can get to his spot on the left side of the basket beyond the arc – exactly where he should be after a pick-and-pop – he can be a threat from deep.



screen_shot_2022-02-08_at_12.32.21_pm.png The league average from that zone is 36 percent – Sabonis is hitting 42.9 percent of those shots this season.

Sabonis also shoots 55 percent from corner threes. Which should help open driving lanes with when Fox penetrates in an isolation play.

Sabonis’ contributions go far beyond scoring too.

His aggression on the boards has helped him finish in the top five in rebounding the last three seasons and in the 2021-22 season, he has more games (11) of 15-plus rebounds than games (10) with less than 10 rebounds.

Sabonis also does a good job of finding his open teammates, especially out of double teams. He’s averaging five assists a game this season, but last season he dished out a career-high 6.7 dimes per game, trailing only Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic among big men.

Add all these together and it’s easy to see how Sabonis has racked up five triple-doubles this season and has finished top-six in the category in each of the last three seasons. “He does so many things well — pick and roll, pick and pop, he can pass the ball, play-make out of the post," Fox said about his new teammate. "I think we’ve double teamed him every year that I’ve played him, so, hopefully we can get some of that and he’ll make the game easier for others. "He’ll get 20 rebounds if he needs to, get a triple-double if he needs to. He [can do] so many great things for us. So I’m just looking forward to the gravity and presence that he has when he’s on the floor.”

Sabonis has a chance to come in and immediately make his mark on a team that hasn’t had a significant do-it-all big man since the departure of DeMarcus Cousins.