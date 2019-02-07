Kings Acquire Forward Harrison Barnes

The Sacramento Kings tonight acquired forward Harrison Barnes from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forwards Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

A seven-year NBA veteran, member of the 2015 Golden State Warriors championship team and 2016 Gold Medalist in the Rio Olympics as part of Team USA, Barnes has accrued career averages of 13.5 points (.446 FG%, .371 3pt%, .795 FT%), 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.6 minutes per contest through 512 games (450 starts) with Golden State (2012-13 – 2015-16) and Dallas (2016-17 – 2018-19).

He joins the Kings after spending the last two-plus seasons in Dallas, where he was averaging 17.8 points (.406 FG%, .390 3pt%, .833 FT%), 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 49 contests this season, all starts. Originally selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Barnes earned ACC Rookie of the Year and Second-Team All ACC accolades as a freshman (2011) and a First-Team All ACC nod as a sophomore at North Carolina, where he helped the Tar Heels to a pair of regional finals in the NCAA Tournament.

Currently in his 17th NBA season, Randolph has amassed career averages of 16.6 points (.471 FG%, .273 3pt%, .764 FT%), 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.0 minutes per game in 1,116 contests (882 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2001-02 – 2006-07), New York Knicks (2007-08 – 2008-09), L.A. Clippers (part of 2008-09), Memphis Grizzlies (2009-10 – 2016-17) and Sacramento Kings (2017-18 – 2018-19). The two-time NBA All-Star (2010 & 2013) also won Most Improved Player Award honors in 2003-04 after raising his scoring average by nearly 12 points per game. The Marion, Indiana native went on to earn All-NBA Third Team honors in 2010-11 after posting at least 20 points per game in three consecutive seasons.

Jackson was drafted by Sacramento with the 15th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of North Carolina, where he helped guide the Tar Heels to a National Championship as a junior after earning ACC Player of the Year, Consensus First Team All American and First Team All-ACC honors. A 6-8 forward, Jackson is averaging 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 21.6 minutes per contest in 120 NBA games (44 starts).