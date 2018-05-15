Kings 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The Kings' 2018 NBA Draft positioning will be determined Tuesday night at the annual NBA Draft Lottery. De'Aaron Fox will be representing Sacramento in Chicago with hopes of moving up in the draft.

To see how that could happen, take a look at the team's 2018 lottery odds:

1st Overall: 5.3%

2nd Overall: 6.0%

3rd Overall: 7.0%

7th Overall: 57.3%

8th Overall: 22.6%

9th Overall: 1.8%

10th Overall: 0.001%

The odds of landing a top 3 pick stand at 18.3% and moving up into one of those slots would be just the 3rd time in the lottery era where the Kings would draft that high.

Historically, Sacramento has not landed a top three selection in the lottery since 1991 and has only ever secured the top spot in the draft just once (1989).

Should the Kings stay put at No. 7, it would mark the 7th time in the lottery era where they have ended up with that selection. If they move down to the 8th, 9th, or 10th slots, it would be the 11th time that Sactown had moved down.

Last year, the Kings moved up in the draft order for the second time ever, securing the 5th overall selection after entering the lottery in the 8th position. That pick turned into De'Aaron Fox, who will be looking to bring the same kind of fortune as the Kings' representative on Tuesday.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place at 4:30 PM PT on ESPN.