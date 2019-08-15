Kerr on Fox: 'He's So Talented, He's So Gifted'

“I’ve enjoyed coaching him and watching him," Steve Kerr said this week at USA Basketball Training Camp.

"He’s so talented, he’s so gifted. He’s still such a young player that he’s got a whole other level he can get to.”

Kerr is the epitome of championship experience — having won five championships as a player and three since joining Golden State.

“You see him learning, you see him taking it all in, he’s very very coachable," continued Kerr. "So a guy with that kind of talent, that kind of brain and that kind of character, he’s only going to get better.”

Swipa's coaches aren't the only ones giving praise to the young guard, his peers are sharing their thoughts on his play as well.

“He made a great jump from the first year to the second year,” fellow 2017 draftee Jayson Tatum said. “We all expect him to make a bigger jump going into his third year. I’ve known Fox since we were in the third or fourth grade, and he’s always gotten better every year. He’s going to continue working to get better.”

Kemba Walker, the 29-year old veteran, helped put Swipa's development in perspective.

"It takes time, man,” Walker said. “The league is so hard, it’s tough. Especially transitioning from college to the NBA and he’s a one-and-done kid, it’s tough. I thought he adjusted pretty fast. I thought he had a pretty solid rookie year but the next year he came in and he played great. I thought his leadership picked up."

Fox joins Harrison Barnes as Sacramento's two representative with Team USA, as cuts for the final roster are expected in the coming days.

Team USA battles Spain on Friday in Anaheim, the second exhibition this summer for the squad.

Following their week in Southern California, USA heads to Melbourne, Australia for the next round of training and games.