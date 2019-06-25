Justin James 101

“Very strong and a very smart basketball IQ,” Kings GM Vlade Divac said of the newly drafted Justin James.

“He can definitely keep up with the way we want to play."

Pace has been Sactown's calling card since last season, improving from last in the league (97.1) to third (105.5).

As a result, the Kings have added talent around the perimeter to further keep up the speed at which the young squad played.

This was noticeable in the 2019 NBA Draft, where the Kings selected three guards, the first being Justin James of Wyoming.

The four-year player started every game his final two seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 44 percent shooting during his college career.

James finished his Cowboys career with the third-most points in school history (2,061).

As Mountain West's leading scorer last season (22.1 PPG), No. 1 was First-Team All-Conference as selected by media, and Second-Team as selected by coaches.

"I feel I can guard one through four in the NBA," James told The Athletic. "I know I can play one through three offensively. And just the passion and intensity that I bring, it doesn’t matter if it’s shootaround, practice, games, I’m always going to be locked down, 100 percent and give it my all. I take pride in my work ethic and competing.”

James is the first Wyoming player drafted since the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Larry Nance Jr. in 2015.

The newly drafted backcourt player worked out for the Kings during the Pre-Draft Workout process as well, visiting Sacramento on May 30.

“I’m just excited to step into the facility and show them what I’m about,” James continued. “I’m not here to promise anything, I’m not here to promise the fans anything. I’m just going to go out, play hard and do what the coaches ask me.”