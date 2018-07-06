Justin Jackson Ends California Classic on High Note

Justin Jackson blamed his lack of aggression in the first game of the California Classic for his disappointing performance.

“I didn’t go out there confidently,” Jackson said after his 20-point performance on Tuesday. “I’ve worked on a lot of things this summer. Every day I try to work on things. It’s part of the confidence aspect and knowing the talents that God gave me, whatever he has for me that’s what he has.”

Jackson heard the noise and regained that aggressiveness, putting up 11 and 17 shots in the final two games of the inaugural tournament, respectively.

“He’s put two games together, that’s great.” said Harry Giles after Thursday’s loss against the Miami Heat. “He’s shooting the ball amazing. He’s hitting his floaters and hitting his shots. He’s comfortable out there. You can tell he has NBA experience out there.”

Jackson is looking to build off his rookie season that saw him average 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 44 percent shooting.

Playing a team-high 34 minutes, Jackson finished the California Classic finale with 26 points on 9-17 shooting include four treys and two assists.

“It’s good to see him perform,” said Summer League coach Larry Lewis. “It’s good to see him do things that he can do. He’s got a whole season under his belt last year and it shows.”





With a possible uptick in minutes on the way this season, Jackson’s strong performances in the summer would only help cement his role on the team moving forward. A consistent deep ball and steady defensive presence would do wonders for the former Tar Heels game.

Consistency isn’t easy, especially for a young player on a young team. The entire Kings squad will be looking to further develop their skills along with said consistency as the season moves forward, but early signs of development are encouraging nonetheless.

Jackson, with his final two performances in Sacramento, displayed a model of consistency that the younger players — even younger than him — can strive for. The game won’t be kind all the time, but effort and technique are staples this team should strive for each and every night.

In the age of hot takes, loud analysis and Reddit comments, there’s little room for sincerity or patience. Jackson doesn’t believe in listening to the noise, and it shows in his game for the better. The sophomore impressed at the Classic, and look for him to continue to show his skills as the summer progresses.