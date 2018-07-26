Jenny Boucek’s Dream Comes True

Jenny Boucek’s basketball career is nothing short of inspiring.

Boucek was a former coach and player in the WNBA and spent last season as an assistant with the Kings. Now, she becomes the first pregnant coach in NBA history.

“It was overwhelming,” Boucek told ESPN’s Zach Lowe following her announcement. “My two biggest dreams were happening at the same time."

As a single parent to an incoming newborn, Boucek wasn’t sure what this meant for her career – she recently signed with the Dallas Mavericks to join Rick Carlisle’s coaching staff.

“I knew there was a scenario where this would cost me my dream of coaching in the NBA," said Boucek. "I had to be OK with that. I had to be comfortable with that."

In Dallas, she received nothing but support from her new colleagues.

"This is an important moment for our league,” said Carlisle. “Qualified women are a reality. They are bright. They are ass-kickers. They belong in this league. They should not have to compromise the dream of motherhood for professional success."

In Sacramento, head coach Dave Joerger was ecstatic for his assistant coach. Joerger has two daughters of his own, and often shows them photos of Boucek to let them know their dreams can be a reality.

Becky Hammon, an NBA assistant coach who is one of Boucek’s closest friends, had similar sentiment.

"Women get pregnant in every workforce,” Hammon explained. “There are female CEOs who get pregnant. This should be no different. It speaks to how the NBA is starting to value women in leadership roles.”