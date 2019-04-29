Jelly Talk: HG Stops by Kings Central

Who says NBA players don’t get manicures and pedicures?

Harry Giles III argues that it’s just another form of recovery from the grueling 82-game NBA schedule.

HG’s particular guilty pleasure is the “Jelly” pedicure, where Giles describes it as a lava-like massage on his feet.

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC Sports California’s Kayte Christensen-Hunter, HG said he was in elementary school when he started going to get pedicures with his mom.

As we know, Gizzle fought back to the hardwood this season, participating in 58 games this season for his first dose of heavy action.

“Last year was tough” Giles admitted. “It was hard for me to sit out and be okay with it sometimes. I came from college where I didn’t play as much, and then I got a late start to the season because of injury.

“But as hard as it was to take that time off, I am so happy that I did,” Giles continued.









When Kayte asked what he felt like he gained during that experience, HG replied “I learned so much about patience… but when I started gaining weight and getting stronger, I was improving in ways that I never had reached before.”

“The recovery was amazing and worth it, I wish I would have embraced it more in the beginning,” Giles reflected.

“I feel like I have so much more to show in so many different ways, and I’m so excited by the way fans are holding on to me and having a great time. It’s only the beginning” Giles exclaimed.

Speaking of fans, Kayte directed the conversation towards the unwavering love they have for our No. 20 in his rookie season.

“I love the energy and I love the game,” said No. 20. I grew up playing in gyms in NC with a lot of energy, at Duke – where the fan base is known for their energy. That’s what I was accustom to, and now I’m in Sacramento and we have the wildest, craziest most insane fans. This fan base is meant for me.”

As their relaxing day was winding down, Giles was asked about the future of the young Sacramento team.

“We can be one of the best teams because we have the core…just seeing how far we came this year gives us all the motivation in the world.”