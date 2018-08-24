Jayson Tatum Shows Love to ‘Best Friend’ Harry Giles III

They call it “The Brotherhood,” and for good reason.

Duke alumni have a special bond, and that’s never been more clear than the relationship that Harry Giles III and Jayson Tatum have developed since their time in Durham.

On Friday, Tatum joined The Bill Simmons podcast to discuss his season with the Boston Celtics, his own development but also the potential that a young Giles possesses.

The conversation regarding Tatum and the Kings big man begins at the 51-minute mark.

“Harry Giles,” Tatum responded when Simmons asked who he thought would be the best player out of his class.

“You can ask anybody that was in our [draft] class. Harry was the only player I would've said in high school, ”Yeah, he might be better than me."

Tatum continued, comparing Giles to a Kings legend.

“I used to call him Chris Webber. That's who I thought he used to play like.”

This is one brotherhood that won’t be broken.