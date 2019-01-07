Justin Jackson's Career Outing Sparks Sactown

With the squad short-handed and the Warriors in town, Justin Jackson chose an ideal evening to have a career outing.

No, the Kings didn't come away with the victory against Golden State, but the former Tar Heel was outstanding on both ends of the floor off the bench.

"That's Justin Jackson every night," said teammate Willie Cauley-Stein. "He got more shots tonight that he normally gets. He knocks them down. We encourage it."

With fellow forward Iman Shumpert not playing, Jackson took advantage, hitting 10 of 14 shots including five threes and five rebounds.



Willie on Justin Jackson's night: "He plays the game the right way and he deserves everything he gets right now." pic.twitter.com/Mk4piNUo3C — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 6, 2019

"On a nightly basis he's seeing the best of the West at the small forward position," explained head coach Dave Joerger.

"He's getting better, he's getting bigger, stronger and his experience is only going to help."



"I think we can definitely come out of these games with our heads held high."@JJacks_44 on staying positive despite this recent stretch pic.twitter.com/v20pWTtvjQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 6, 2019

"I was out there just playing," Jackson admitted. "Just trying to prove that I'm a good enough small forward. That's all I was trying to do."

Jackson hopes to continue his hot streak on Monday when the Orlando Magic come to Golden 1 Center.