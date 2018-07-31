Jackson Working to Make a Leap in His Second Season

Justin Jackson is on his full time grind this summer.

Jackson finished the Las Vegas Summer League averaging a team-high 19 points per game on 42 percent shooting. He also averaged the most minutes on the team on way his way towards a successful summer performance.



All love for @JJacks_44 after another big game and the W! pic.twitter.com/mawTeb0hzO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 11, 2018

In an interview with NBA Analysis Network, Jackson explained what he’s working on this summer, his transformation heading into his sophomore season and more.

“Shooting the ball better is something I’m focusing on,” Jackson said. “Whether it's in the corner, or wherever it is. But at the same time, with the corner, that was where my spacing rule was last year. [I was] making plays out of the corner, or being spaced in the corner, if someone found me, I would be able to knock down that shot.”

While shooting is Jackson’s emphasis, the former NCAA champion is also fixated on improving other aspects of his game.

“Ball handling is one thing,” explained Jackson. “I might not be used in a ton of ball handling situations, but when push comes to shove, I need to be able to handle the ball. Having the confidence and the ability to handle it without having the coaches having to worry.”

Jackson also elaborated on developing professionally and personally his rookie season.

“Obviously, I still have more to learn. But already having a year under my belt, and seeing different aspects of the game, whether it's on the court or off, whatever it is, it's definitely a different feeling going into this year than going in as a rookie.”



