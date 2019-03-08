Wednesday Was Bigger Than Basketball for Giles, Tatum

On a chilly, sodden night at Golden 1 Center, the playoffs were on the minds of many.

This includes longtime friends Harry Giles III and Jayson Tatum, who are fighting for playoff positioning as the final month of the year continues.

While the postseason implications were evident, it's the bond that both players have built since middle school that they will remember the most.

While first sharing the court in fifth grade, it was during their time on Team USA where the bond exponentially grew.

Giles suffered a knee injury during the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, and it was then where Tatum made sure his friend would get through this difficult time.

“I was in [Tatum’s] room the whole time,” No. 20 said. “He was someone who was with me the whole time. He was still playing, he was still healthy, and he was by my side the whole way, making sure I was good, making sure I was good to get on the bus, whatever it was."

Wednesday marked the first time both have shared the floor at the professional level, as Giles sat out his rookie season for rehabilitation.

“Tonight will be great,” Giles said before the game. “Last year, I didn’t get to play in it...This year, to compete against each other will be an even greater thing. So it’ll be amazing to just go out there and live the dream, and do what we always talked about.”

“We’ve shared the court many times, but this was different,” Tatum admitted. “I was more excited because I’m just happy for him. Last year, he couldn’t play. Now, he’s getting the opportunity, and I’m super excited for him.”



My Brother 4L deeeper than hooops https://t.co/ZHnyI2LmoG — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) March 7, 2019

It only made sense that the two swapped jerseys after the game, sharing a moment they've only dreamt of since first sharing the floor as children.

Gizzle finished with six points and four rebounds, as Tatum finished with a team-high 24 points.

"I had to,” Tatum said of the jersey swap. “That’s my man.”

Giles' recent play is just a glimpse of what Kings fans can expect from the big man, who has always put life in perspective.

"Seeing how quick life comes, but seeing how great it is at the same time," he said on Wednesday. "It’s a beautiful thing."