Internet Reacts: Kings Draft 2018
See what fans, players and media had to say following the 2018 NBA Draft
Gearing up for @SacramentoKings Draft party at @Golden1Center! pic.twitter.com/79phOGSqcM
— Kings Groups (@Kings_Groups) June 21, 2018
Best fans in the world - @SacramentoKings fans. Lots of excitement @Golden1Center pic.twitter.com/qwdZXGQJ05
— John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) June 21, 2018
Thousands of @SacramentoKings fans are gathered inside the @Golden1Center in anticipation of the Kings’ second overall pick! pic.twitter.com/kpKt3d58rM
— Joe Michaels KFBK (@RadioJoe1530) June 21, 2018
The moment it happened here at @Golden1Center @MB3FIVE #sacramentoproud pic.twitter.com/45RaBcPLfe
— Kings Membership (@KingsMembership) June 22, 2018
@SacramentoKings officially Secured the Bag @MB3FIVE
— Markiemark_5 (@Markiemark_05) June 22, 2018
Hanging out at @Golden1Center for @SacramentoKings Draft Party pic.twitter.com/YQVtRi8IwH
— Al Goldberg (@AlGoldberg) June 22, 2018
The moment when the @SacramentoKings selected @MB3FIVE with the second overall pick! Enjoying the draft party here at the @Golden1Center! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/k4p6U9WlzL
— Gavin Lippman (@GLippy14) June 22, 2018
@MB3FIVE So excited you’re part of the @SacramentoKings family!!! You’re going to have fun.
— Linda Ashley (@Tahitilover) June 22, 2018
Bagley is speaking to the @SacramentoKings fans inside the @Golden1Center right now. pic.twitter.com/Wa5x9Ttiby
— Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) June 22, 2018
The best part of @MB3FIVE speaking live to the fans at @Golden1Center was him busting out the cowbell at the end. pic.twitter.com/sAy1Jkm7M6
— JAY-W (@WhoIsJonWilson) June 22, 2018
The newest King?
Duke's Marvin Bagley III is headed to Sacramento with the No. 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/USgcCBBtOc
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2018
I'm excited for what our future holds @SacramentoKings #NBADraft
— Tilman Dunbar III (@imheem_td) June 22, 2018
#MarvinBagley gonna be nice. I think we got the best player in the draft. Let's go @SacramentoKings #SacramentoProud
— Chris Martin (@Gracekid35) June 22, 2018
With the 2nd pick the @SacramentoKings select Marvin Bagley III.
I think they got this one right.#SacramentoProud
— Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) June 21, 2018
Sacramento’s crowned a new king!#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Kpq744Jocy
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 21, 2018
@SacramentoKings - You guys are set up nice in the frontcourt for AWHILE. #DukeintheNBA @HGizzle1 @MB3FIVE pic.twitter.com/XeQdYMGLNf
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 22, 2018
With the 2nd pick in the 2018 #NBADraft the @SacramentoKings select @MB3FIVE! #TBT to his #JrNBA days! pic.twitter.com/LVu1VdTjkx
— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) June 22, 2018
Congratulations @MB3FIVE and welcome to Sacramento. You've got a big career ahead of you. Already starting in style, nice work @jcpenney #partner pic.twitter.com/YXjrLhXHIW
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 22, 2018