Internet Reacts: Fox's Game-Sealing Jam

Swipa's slam against Indiana drew reactions from many on social media.
Posted: Jan 12, 2021

Zero. Fox. Given.

In a back-and-forth tilt, Sacramento was leading 121-117 over the Indiana Pacers. With just over 30 seconds left in the game, the Kings held possession.


It was then that Fox sized up his opponent, took a couple steps back and drove to the basket with a composed burst that only someone nicknamed Swipa could do.

Kings and NBA fans alike marveled at No. 5's emphatic slam to seal the win over the Pacers.


"I knew I could get anywhere I wanted," explained Fox after the game. "I had a lane, so I took it."

See how the NBA world reacted to Swipa's memorable finish:










