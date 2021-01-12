Internet Reacts: Fox's Game-Sealing Jam

Zero. Fox. Given.

In a back-and-forth tilt, Sacramento was leading 121-117 over the Indiana Pacers. With just over 30 seconds left in the game, the Kings held possession.

It was then that Fox sized up his opponent, took a couple steps back and drove to the basket with a composed burst that only someone nicknamed Swipa could do.

Kings and NBA fans alike marveled at No. 5's emphatic slam to seal the win over the Pacers.



He ain’t Fox’in around https://t.co/0qsfDXrSci — Douglas Christie (@TheDougChristie) January 12, 2021

"I knew I could get anywhere I wanted," explained Fox after the game. "I had a lane, so I took it."

See how the NBA world reacted to Swipa's memorable finish:



"What a drive, what a sensational finish by De'Aaron Fox." Gotta love @ggerould's call of De'Aaron's big jam last night the Pacers. Only thing missing were 17,000 plus fans going nuts. pic.twitter.com/khw98xgDT6 — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) January 12, 2021



This is 10/10 before you even consider the cathartic scream. https://t.co/rEHbbqXoXE — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) January 12, 2021



De'Aaron Fox's hamstring looked pretty healthy there. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) January 12, 2021