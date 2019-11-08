Holmes: 'We're Just Trying to Build the Habits, Build the Culture'

Energy. Effort. Dedication.

Just a few words to describe the Kings starting center, Richaun Holmes, who has established himself as a force this early season.

In eight games — four of them as a starter — Holmes is averaging career highs in multiple categories: minutes (24.5), points (11.0), rebounds (6.8), field goal percentage (66.1) and blocks (1.4).

On Thursday, before Sactown takes on the Atlanta Hawks, No. 22 stopped by the NBA TV studios to discuss his hot start, the young season and more.



Sacramento forward @Rich_Holmes22 joins the Warmup crew to discuss his first season with the Kings and his new role with the team. pic.twitter.com/BSR7tD4sHM — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 7, 2019

"For me, it's about bringing the same things that I bring day in and day out," Holmes said regarding his increased role.

"I was needed to fill in the starting role, especially when Marvin [Bagley] got hurt. I just came in and do the same things I do — bring the energy, finish at the rim and play defense.

"My role remains the same whether I'm in the starting lineup or coming off the bench."

Holmes has been a spark plug for the squad, providing immediate energy and tenacity whenever the former Bowling Green Falcon hits the floor.

"I've always said I should've played ball in the 90's," Holmes continued.

"That's the mentality I've always had. I used to love seeing the physicality."

His favorite players when he was younger? None other than Charles Oakley and Kevin Garnett.

"Those physical players who really didn't back down from anybody. That's who I looked up to."