Holmes Tops All NBA Players in Field Goal Percentage

Whether it's finishing at the rim, his patented floater or cleaning up the glass, Richaun Holmes wrecks havoc in the paint.

If it seems like he's nearly automatic from around the rim, that's because he is.

Through eight games, Holmes leads the entire NBA in field goal percentage (69.2), immediately ahead of Steven Adams, Bam Adebayao and Montrezl Harrell.



After last night's 10-for-11 shooting performance, Richaun Holmes now leads the NBA in field goal percentage. He's shooting 69.2% through eight games. His true shooting percentage is 72.2 and he's shooting 84.2% from the free throw line as well. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) January 7, 2021

Holmes' touch around the basket can be seen nightly, most recently in Sactown's win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Holmes finished with a team-high 24 points on an amazing 10 of 11 shooting clip, adding in eight rebounds and five assists.

In addition to his outstanding shooting percentage, Holmes is fourth in the NBA in true shooting percentage (72.3), which combines field goals, 3-point field goals, and free throws.