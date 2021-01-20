Holmes Named Most Underappreciated Player in NBA

"Holmes is critical to the best versions of Sacramento," writes Dan Favale. "If floor-spacing 5s are the most valuable offensive bigs, he's the next best thing."

In ranking the most underappreciated players in the NBA, Sacramento's big man tops the list from Bleacher Report.

"He has great pick-and-roll chemistry with the guards and a nifty floater he uses liberally," continued Favale.

"Few players work as hard or efficiently on the offensive glass."

Holmes is in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 14.0 points and 68.8 percent shooting from the field in 29.8 minutes per game — all career highs.

"He's shooting 76.9 percent (20-of-26) on jumpers and 70.4 percent on two-pointers," Favale said. "The second-highest mark among all players with at least 50 attempts inside the arc."