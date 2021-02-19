Holmes: 'I'm One of the Best Centers in the League'

"I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I’ve enjoyed playing in Sacramento to the fullest."

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Holmes detailed his love for the city, De'Aaron Fox's All-Star play and more.

"It’s been extremely fun," said Holmes of his time with the Kings.

"I’ve gotten an opportunity to kind of prove myself, show myself here, become a starting center in the NBA, and solidify myself as that."

Sacramento's big man is averaging career highs in points (12.8), assists (1.8), blocks (1.6), field-goal percentage (64.8 percent) and free-throw percentage (79.3) this season.

"I’m one of the best centers in the league I feel like," No. 22 continued.

"And, as I get more consistent, I have a lot more to show. I just want to show that I’m one of the best two-way centers in this league for sure, continue to showcase that, and put the NBA on notice."

Holmes also opened up on De'Aaron Fox's All-Star caliber season, saying "he’s been bringing an All-Star level type of game to the team. I feel like that’s something he should be recognized for."