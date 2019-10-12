Holmes Feels Right at Home in Sacramento

In last night’s contest versus the Phoenix Suns, the squad came out with its first preseason victory of the 2019-20 campaign.

While it was definitely a team effort through and through, hometown fans got a taste of the energy that new acquisition Richaun Holmes will be bringing all season.

Holmes’ teammates had nothing but great things to say about his play in the matchup against his former team.

“He comes out, he’s going to play with energy, he’s going to block shots, he’s going to rebound,” De’Aaron Fox said. “You know what you’re going to get out of him. That’s one of those guys you love playing with.”

Buddy Hield added, “I love the way he plays. He brings a lot of energy. He gets after it, and he’s that missing piece that will help you go far. He’s going to be a big part of this team going down the stretch."

No. 22 finished the night with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go with six rebounds, but it was what he said off the court that may make him an early fan favorite.

“It’s a lot of love,” said Holmes. “[The fans] have showed me so much love since I’ve been here. [I] love this city, everybody’s been just so hospitable. Love being here and I’m going to love playing in front of them giving them my all every night.”

Catch Richaun and the Kings at home, when they take on the Melbourne United on October 16th!