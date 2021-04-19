Hollinger: Haliburton Has 'Compelling' Case for ROTY

"What makes Haliburton’s production so interesting is that he was just the 12th pick in the draft," writes former Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies John Hollinger.

"Haliburton averaged just 15.2 points per game in his sophomore year at Iowa State...He’s an example of talent that shows itself more in the secondary categories than the scoring stats, as he filled the box score with assists, rebounds, steals and high-percentage shooting."

In 51 games this season, Haliburton is averaging 12.6 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent from deep and 84 percent from the free throw line.

"He’s a good player right now and could become an even better one if his body ever fills out and the on-ball defense comes around," Hollinger continues.

"Haliburton may not provide as many electrifying highlights as Ball or Edwards and doesn’t have the ceiling of either. Nonetheless, he’s building a pretty compelling case to be Rookie of the Year if Ball doesn’t return.