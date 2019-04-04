HG is 'Excited for the Future' Despite Injury

"I'm never going to be content. Ever."

The career of Harry Giles can be summed up with such a quote, with his recent hurdle being no different.

No. 20 won't be suiting up in the team's remaining games as he nurses a left thigh contusion.

After not suiting up during his first season in The Association, Giles played 58 games in his first competitive action since 2017, his lone season at Duke.



Harry Giles on his rookie season with the Kings coming to an earlier than expected end due to his thigh contusion. This season was a huge accomplishment for him - playing in 58 games this season with the journey he's had. Bright future ahead.

"I'm never going to be content, ever" pic.twitter.com/CfOqUcBGFA — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 3, 2019

"From where I came from, this is the journey," Harry said to ABC10 following Tuesday's game. "The long path, even taking it back to Duke. Just went through some struggles. Even not playing last year. I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in."

No. 20 finished his season averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but his contributions to the club far outweigh anything in the box score.

"That's major for me, especially at this level," said the 20-year old on playing the majority of the year. "That's high level. I don't care what anybody says. It's big."

Despite the initial concern over his injury, Gizzle isn't worried about the long-term effects of his thigh contusion.

"What I got going on now is so minor, it's not even anything. I'll be back soon."



Meant EVERYTHING to give my ALL for Sacramento! I LOVE this city. The Kings took a chance on me that many were scared too. I’m forever grateful & I will forever go hard for that reason alone. Hate I couldn’t finish the job but I promise.. ROYALTY WILL RISE!! https://t.co/iM12JD2grX — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) April 3, 2019

Giles has proven to be the heart of this young Sactown team, lifting both fans and the squad in his short stint on the hardwood.

"I'm excited for the future."

We are too, Harry.