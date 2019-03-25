Help Select Our 2019 Capitalize Winner!

The Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, have launched the fourth annual Capitalize competition – the NBA’s first crowdsourced startup pitch contest showcasing local entrepreneurs, and we need you to help crown this year’s winner! Your vote can help decide which of the “Final Four” startup companies will receive the grand prize of $10,000 at the Kings annual Tech Night at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, April 4 to help advance their company. The judges will tally their final votes along with the fan vote – which counts as one judge’s vote – to determine the winner.

Check out the four finalists and their pitch videos, courtesy of HaneyBiz Marketing (in alphabetical order):

Japa, Inc – Japa is leading smart parking company delivering data and advanced analytics to solve parking issues.

Hashtag: #ParkJapa

Reviver – With its Rplate, the world’s first digital license plate, Reviver has completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a sleek, digital, high-definition display, offering a connected car platform to simplify daily life with vast potential for future innovation.

Hashtag: #Reviver

The Better Meat Co – The Better Meat Co. is a business-to-business company that helps institutional food sellers achieve their goals of culinary excellence by providing feel-good plant-based proteins to blend seamlessly into ground meat products.

Hashtag: #BetterMeatCo

The Makers Place™ – The Makers Place™ is Sacramento’s first multipurpose coworking space for parents to work, create, connect and collaborate while their young children are cared for onsite.

Hashtag: #MakersPlace

How to Vote:

Visit Kings.com/Capitalize to view each of the final pitch videos.

Starting at 3 p.m. on March 25, cast your vote by including – @SacramentoKings, the hashtag #KingsCapitalize, and the company’s hashtag – in a tweet.

Vote daily for your favorite company.

Rules:



Fans can only vote for one finalist per day. Votes for multiple finalists will not be counted.

Retweets will not be counted as votes.

The Capitalize competition extends the Kings commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the Sacramento region. The Kings are proud to highlight the local emerging innovation economy and foster opportunities for the next generation of creativity in our #SacramentoProud community.