Heartbroken Young Fan’s Dreams Come True

Mar. 11, 2020.

It was already a day Kings fans had circled for quite awhile, as Sacramento was hosting not only the New Orleans Pelicans, but playing their only nationally-televised game of the season.

Carrying 28-36 records, both teams were deep in the hunt for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sophie White, like many Kings fans that day, woke up with excitement, knowing she’ll be attending the game at Golden 1 Center.

Her favorite players being Harry Giles III, De’Aaron Fox and Zion Williamson, Sophie was as anxious as anyone that Wednesday.

Then, the world changed as we know it.

As a result of the COVID-19 virus and a fellow NBA player testing positive, the NBA postponed all remaining games that evening.



Little girl at postponed Kings game crying...appears to say 'This is my first game" while hugging her dad. pic.twitter.com/qgVMN77mSk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 12, 2020

For Sophie, her chance at seeing her favorite players and watching her team compete in front of her eyes was taken away.

That exact moment was caught by ESPN cameras, turning Sophie into an internet sensation as she displayed her emotions to millions of viewers across the globe.

Luckily for her, Kings players took notice.

“I have a surprise for you,” said Kings big man Harry Giles III. “Whenever this ends, guess who’s coming to a game? You are.”

Giles, in collaboration with his teammates, will be hosting Sophie and her family at a future Kings game, hoping to heal some of those emotions she — and the basketball world — felt on Mar. 11.

We can’t wait to see you and your family back at Golden 1 Center again, Sophie!