HB on The Jump to Sacramento

In an interview with hosts Rachel Nichols and former NBA star Richard Jefferson on The Jump this Tuesday morning, Harrison Barnes sat in and weighed in on how quickly Sacramento has grown on him in the short time he’s been with the young Kings.

As we know following the trade deadline in February, Barnes packed his bags and flew out of Dallas only to be greeted with extended arms in Sactown - where he quickly jumped on board to aid the Squad in the latter half of the 2018-19 season.

When asked of his initial impressions of the team, the organization and fans themselves, HB shared nothing short of positive feedback. “It was fun playing with the team in Sacramento for the second part of the season. They play extremely fast,” No. 44 proclaimed.





“The guys in the locker room were great guys, the organization is unbelievable, and the fans are loud and crazy, so to have that support behind you every single night was so fun,” HB continued.

Nichols expressed how Barnes’s acquisition in February was in tune with needing a ‘veteran presence’ to help out the young core in getting them to the next level. To which Nichols then asked what the small forward saw for the future of the Kings.

Barnes replied, “Obviously this year we didn’t reach our goal, but we’re very optimistic about next year.”

For the full interview, head over to ESPN: The Jump to watch!