HB Found His Rhythm Seamlessly Within the Kings Core

"In terms of how the trade went about, me knowing and finding out,” said Barnes after being dealt to Sacramento. “You know there's a lot there.

"I'm just happy to be here in Sacramento, and I think that's where my focus is now."

HB was quick to put his words into action, and his focus remained steady in Sactown.

In his short stint, No. 40 has accomplished feats on both ends of the floor.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points, 1.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds while also draining 41% on treys and 80% from the charity stripe.

Barnes didn’t just leave his mark on the court – he was sure to make an impact off.

Within his first month in Sacramento, he joined Doug Christie and Coach Larry Lewis on a panel talking to the black and brown youth in the city.

“There’s a lot of love in the building, a lot of love in this community,” Barnes said speaking to the youth.



It didn’t stop there.

This offseason, he has been instrumental in providing service not just in the Sacramento community, but around the world.

No. 40 is serving as Kings ambassador ahead of Sacramento’s preseason games in India. While that is the main focus, he took time to experience the rich culture India has to offer.

“It’s one of the seven wonders of the world,” he said. “So just to be able to see it, see the history behind it, and just have that moment of taking a picture and just thinking, ‘Wow, I’m really here because of the game of basketball’ was a pretty surreal moment.”

Fans far-and-wide love Harrison, and we can’t see what he does next for his second season in Sacramento.