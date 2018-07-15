Hasan Minhaj Reps Kings with Jerry Seinfeld

The comedian from Davis, CA was featured on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and was sure to let the world know that he remains Sacramento Proud.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Jul 15, 2018

Host the White House Correspondence Dinner. Check. Have your own Netflix special. Check. Letting Jerry Seinfeld know that you’re a huge Kings fan. Check.

Davis native, Hasan Minhaj was recently featured on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix. The self-described “pick and stick guy” without hesitation let Jerry know that his team will forever be the Sacramento Kings.

As Minhaj said, it’s civic pride.

If you want to see more of the local product, check him out on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix or on his North American tour called Hasan Minhaj: Before the Storm.

Last but certainly not least, be sure to be on the lookout for his upcoming weekly Netflix series, coming this fall.

