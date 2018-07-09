Harry Giles Visits The Starters

The Harry Giles Summer Tour continued on Sunday, when the second-year big man paid a visit to The Starters following his game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giles has been impressive all summer, displaying the offensive repertoire and defensive presence that has many evaluators and fans gushing over the potential for this season.

On Sunday, Giles put up 8 points with five boards while resting in the second half. But, his first half was highlighted by a ferocious baseline dunk that thrilled Kings fans and the Cox Pavilion crowd.





After the game, Giles jumped on with The Starters to talk his comeback, whether he feels he's being overlooked and much more.



“I feel like a young vet in a way.” @SacramentoKings rookie @HGizzle1 talks sitting out 2017-18 season, Rookie of the Year race & more! #TheStarters pic.twitter.com/mmydHP699S — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 9, 2018

In a way only The Starters can, Giles and the crew then decided to revamp his player profile.

As his game continues to grow, this surely won't be the last time we see Giles on the national stage.