Harry Giles Visits The Starters

After his game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Harry Giles stoped by The Starters to talk his Summer League and much more.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jul 09, 2018

The Harry Giles Summer Tour continued on Sunday, when the second-year big man paid a visit to The Starters following his game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giles has been impressive all summer, displaying the offensive repertoire and defensive presence that has many evaluators and fans gushing over the potential for this season.

On Sunday, Giles put up 8 points with five boards while resting in the second half. But, his first half was highlighted by a ferocious baseline dunk that thrilled Kings fans and the Cox Pavilion crowd.


After the game, Giles jumped on with The Starters to talk his comeback, whether he feels he's being overlooked and much more.


In a way only The Starters can, Giles and the crew then decided to revamp his player profile.


As his game continues to grow, this surely won't be the last time we see Giles on the national stage.

Cody Demps Brings His Game Back Home

Justin Jackson Continues to Find His Rhythm

Kings vs Clippers Summer League Highlights 7/8/18

