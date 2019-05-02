Harrison Barnes Goes Global with India Trip

"You’re playing in the NBA and that’s the most important thing."

Harrison Barnes' journey to Sacramento has taken a multitude of turns, including the well-publicized moment he was dealt this past February.

"There are lots of things you cannot really control but going out there and playing the game is the best part."

Barnes, still only 26-year-old, is in India participating in a wide variety of events, including Jr. NBA clinics, TV appearances and of course, training.

In an interview with Firstpost, Barnes touched on his travels, both locally and globally, and what he hopes to accomplish as his career moves forward.

"When I came to Sacramento, I got a warm welcome," said No. 40. "From my teammates, from the fans and the people of the city. So it’s been great at the Kings.

Despite only being in the league seven seasons, the former Tar Heel is considered a veteran on the young Kings, a title he holds in high regard.

"This is the youngest team I’ve been a part of," HB said. "From that perspective playing for the Kings is pretty cool. The culture is good. The guys are young, hungry and eager to learn."

Barnes is in the midst of a seven-day trip, including stops in Delhi and Mumbai.

"The food here is way better than in the United States," Barnes quipped. "I was a big fan of Indian cuisine. I’ll try to get some of my teammates to try it as well."

We'll see if HB can convince his teammates when the squad visits India during the preseason.