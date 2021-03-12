Harrison Barnes Drops by 'The Ryen Russillo Podcast'

Harrison Barnes is having a career-best season in Sacramento.

In his ninth season, Barnes is averaging career-high marks in minutes players (35.6), field goal percentage (49.4), free throw attempts (4.7) and rebounds (6.2).

Barnes has also continued to provide leadership in the locker room, providing a veteran presence for the young Kings squad.

"His competitiveness and ability to really take it to another level in the fourth quarter," Barnes replied when asked about De'Aaron Fox on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

"Specifically speaking for point guards, he has one of the biggest upsides defensively."

Barnes was also asked about Rookie of the Year candidate Tyrese Haliburton, who's been one of the best players in his class this season.

"He's just a connector. When he's out on the court, he knows how to play and he knows how to make guys better," Barnes said.

"Whether he's on the ball or off the ball, whatever position you put him in he's going to find a way to be protective."



The new NBPA Secretary-Treasurer, Harrison Barnes As the newest member of the NBPA Executive Committee, Harrison Barnes (@Hbarnes) will begin his 3-year term as Secretary-Treasurer after serving as a player rep for the Kings for the last 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/cWAmCJkvPa — NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 5, 2021

Barnes also spoke about his new role with the National Basketball Players Association, recently being named to the Executive Committee as Secretary-Treasurer.

"It's huge. It means a lot," Barnes admitted.

"For one, to be associated with the Union in terms of a leadership position. Coming into the league, I've always tried to be involved with the Union — going to meetings and talking with guys to get a better understanding of what's really going on...the NBA is a business."