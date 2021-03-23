Haliburton's Career Night Gives Sacramento Glimpse of Future

"I want to win games," said Tyrese Haliburton after Sacramento's 119-105 victory over Cleveland.

"I want to be a part of the team that gets Sacramento back to the playoffs and I want to be a part of the team that eventually brings Sacramento a championship."

Haliburton spoke on the heels of another career-high night — 28 points on 11-of-15 from the field — in tandem with a strong performance from De'Aaron Fox.

“It was nice to see the ball go in the hoop,” Haliburton continued.

“I was getting to my spots, knocking down shots, having fun out there and playing confident. I thought I played pretty well.”

Haliburton and Fox combined for 58 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a resounding performance for the duo, which offered a glimpse of what the future could hold for Sactown.

“I think we can be really good together,” Haliburton said of playing alongside No. 5.

“Not only do we get along off the court, but on the court we’re learning each other everyday. You know it’s like that when our communication is non-verbal.”