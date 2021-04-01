Haliburton Tells Hilarious Story of Lillard's Follow Back

Recently announced as a correspondent, Tyrese Haliburton once again joined The Old Man and The Three podcast, featuring fellow NBA player JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

Sacramento's rookie touched on multiple topics, including Harrison Barnes' incredible game-winning shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But, it was his story about Damian Lillard hitting the ‘follow back’ on Instagram that brought the laughs.

""[Carmelo Anthony] and [Damian Lillard] came up to me after the game," Haliburton said, describing the moments following the March 4 game in Portland.

"They were checking on me. I was like 'Wow, that's cool.'"

Hilariously, it was later on when Haliburton found out Portland's star point guard was already checking on him.

""I might sound like a fan when I say this, but Dame followed me on [Instagram] and I didn't even know." Haliburton proclaimed. “I was like, ‘when did Dame follow me?’ It was pretty cool."

It was just one of many memorable moments to come for Haliburton and Lillard.