Haliburton Speaks on Racial Injustice, Inequality & More

“More than anything Black History Month frustrates me, because to acknowledge our Black, African American heroes in one month is kind of nuts,” Haliburton told ESPN's The Undefeated.

“Why is there not a ‘white history month’? That kind of frustrates me in a sense of I honor these heroes by what I do every day and the freedoms that I have today."

In addition to his growing accolades on the court, Sacramento's rookie hasn't been shy to speak on inequality and racial injustice.



“The most important thing to me is basic human rights.”

@TyHaliburton22 speaks up during a perspective conversation with @GRIII and @KyleDraperTV Watch the whole conversation » https://t.co/m5jkOaor9g pic.twitter.com/oDSNVl8lQS — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2021

Last week, Haliburton joined teammate Glenn Robinson III for a Perspective Conversation in honor of Black History Month.

“His ability to recognize the platform he has as an NBA player and his willingness to speak on racial injustices is a testament to his maturity,” said teammate Harrison Barnes.

“Not only do I play in one of the best leagues in the world, but more than anything I play in the best organization when it comes to speaking out about social justice," Haliburton continued.

"I love that they allow me to do that, and it was never a conversation that I never asked them permission or am I allowed to speak on this. They just allow me to speak my mind and be myself.”

Haliburton has been nothing short of phenomenal just 22 games into his career, fully settling himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

“Ty has that ‘it’ factor," Barnes admitted.

"It’s impressive at his age the poise he plays with and how he makes his teammates better. He’s going to be special in this league for a long time on and off the floor.”