Haliburton 'Playing Beyond His Years' as Rookie

“My whole life, I’ve just wanted to be the best version of myself and obviously, as a kid, I’ve always wanted to be the best player in the world," said Tyrese Haliburton following Sunday's loss to Phoenix.

"And those are obviously my aspirations. To do that, I can’t come out here and be timid or nervous.”

The rookie has looked far from nervous during his first stint of games, operating with a collective calm and poise mot often seen from first-year players.



"He's from the Big 12, what do you expect?" Hear @buddyhield, @swipathefox and @TyHaliburton22 himself talk about the rookie's debut! pic.twitter.com/ALCnlSVA70 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2020

“He understands the game really well,” said De’Aaron Fox. “He plays beyond his years and that’s a helpful thing for himself and the team.”

Haliburton is averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 assists on 50 percent shooting in 27.7 minutes of action.

In Sunday's contest, Haliburton finished with a career-high 15 points and six assists with five threes in 27 minutes.

“I obviously have a lot of areas to improve on,” said the rookie.

“I’m just trying to get better every day. I feel like I’ve gotten better since the games went on, going back to preseason.”

Defensively, Haliburton has a presence as well, with the team locking down on that end with him in the game.



Defensive Rating through two games

Haliburton on: 97.5

Haliburton off: 109 Defensive rating is the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions. Essentially, with Haliburton on the floor, the Kings allow 11.5 fewer points per 100 possessions. — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) December 27, 2020

No. 0 can be seen on the floor again Tuesday in another tilt with the Denver Nuggets.