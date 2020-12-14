Haliburton: 'My Confidence Will Keep Growing'

“He’s seeing what’s happening out there from not just his spot, but like all great guards he sees it from where everyone else is doing too,” said head coach Luke Walton after Sunday's 121-106 win in Portland.

“Those instincts for someone as young as he is and was only drafted only a few weeks ago is pretty exciting.”

Haliburton finished Sunday with an impressive all-around line: 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds on a team-high plus-20 in plus/minus.

“The first game I was really trying to get a feel for everything,” admitted Haliburton. “My hands were shaking, I didn’t feel right. I can sit here and tell you how confident and how good I feel but when I got out there it was a little different.

I just felt like, ‘Like Mike’ counting cameras when (Calvin Cambridge) don’t got his (magic) shoes on (and wouldn’t shoot). Please keep passing it. That’s how I looked Game 1. Felt a lot more comfortable today and you know my confidence is going to keep growing throughout these games.”

No. 0 played a career-high 30 minutes on Sunday after logging 20 minutes in Friday's opener.

“He was much more in attack mode tonight than he was the first night, which I said before the game is something that will come with time and experience,” Walton continued.

“It was good to be able to get him 30 minutes of actual playing time out there tonight.”