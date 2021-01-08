Haliburton Leading NBA in Offensive Rating

Tyrese Haliburton is just 20 years old, but age and experience aren't stopping the rookie from making an impact every time he's on the floor.

Haliburton — in his return from a wrist injury — put together his most complete performance of his young career: 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and the dagger to end Chicago's hopes at a victory.

As a result of his stellar play, No. 0 now leads the entire NBA in offensive rating.

According to Basketball Reference, an individual's offensive rating "is the number of points produced by a player per hundred total individual possessions."

In addition to his stellar scoring numbers, Haliburton also owns the fourth best assist to turnover rating amongst all guards in the Association.