Haliburton Leading NBA in Offensive Rating

Sacramento's rookie continues to impress the basketball world through his first six games.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jan 08, 2021

Tyrese Haliburton is just 20 years old, but age and experience aren't stopping the rookie from making an impact every time he's on the floor.

Haliburton — in his return from a wrist injury — put together his most complete performance of his young career: 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and the dagger to end Chicago's hopes at a victory.

As a result of his stellar play, No. 0 now leads the entire NBA in offensive rating.

According to Basketball Reference, an individual's offensive rating "is the number of points produced by a player per hundred total individual possessions."


In addition to his stellar scoring numbers, Haliburton also owns the fourth best assist to turnover rating amongst all guards in the Association.

