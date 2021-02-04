Haliburton is Just Getting Started After Career-High Night

"I just want to win games and get the Kings back to the playoffs."

No, that's not a veteran speaking, that's Sacramento's 20-year-old rookie, who after setting a new-career high against Boston still wasn't content.

“He’s a great player and he’s continuing to get better game-by-game," said De'Aaron Fox.

"Even if he doesn’t outscore himself the next game, he’s done something better. It’s not always about putting the ball in the basket.”

Last week, Haliburton completed his first double-double of his young career in the win against Toronto.

This week, No. 0 was awarded Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

The next game following his award was Wednesday, when the rookie finished with 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals on 53.3 percent shooting.

"I’m just trying to make a play,” Haliburton said. “That’s got to be who I am — is coming out and just bringing energy, making plays.”



Tyrese Haliburton tonight: 21 PTS (career-high)

4 AST

5 3PT He’s the first Kings rookie with 20+ points, 5+ threes off the bench since Peja Stojakovic in 1999. pic.twitter.com/hmQ3P3ZEKz — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 4, 2021

Head Coach Luke Walton has repeatedly praised the rookie's poise, especially in clutch situations.

"He’s one of those players that kinda just feels what the team needs, whether it’s playmaking, whether it’s a big steal, a 3-point shot," Walton said.



Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch rank among rookies: Minutes: 1st

Points: 2nd

Rebounds: t-1st

Assists: t-2nd

Steals: t-2nd

Blocks: 1st

FGM: 1st

FGA: 1st

FG%: 1st

3PM: 1st

3PA: 1st

3P%: 1st — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) February 4, 2021

“We were getting open shots, we weren’t making them,” Walton continued.

“And then it felt like we stopped trusting the pass and the rhythm. And then he stepped up and knocked a couple down and that kind of rebooted us again.”

Haliburton has been nothing short of impressive during his first season, but accolades isn't what drives the former Iowa State Cyclone.

"I went to sleep like normal, woke up and got ready to hoop, I don’t really pay attention to that stuff,” Haliburton said of winning Rookie of the Month.

“It’s cool. My mom called me, teammates congratulated me, but I just care about winning games.”