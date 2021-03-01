Haliburton Joins The Old Man and The Three as Correspondent

No. 0 is still only a rookie, but that hasn't stopped him from earning league-wide recognition.

On Sunday evening prior to tip-off, Tyrese Haliburton was presented his award for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January and February.



Kings Owner & Chairman @vivek and GM Monte McNair present @TyHaliburton22 with the award pic.twitter.com/d48cZ0UMYT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 1, 2021

Recently, Haliburton was announced as a correspondent for The Old Man and The Three podcast, featuring fellow NBA player JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

“We’ve played against Brooklyn, but without KD. And from the beginning until the end of the game, it was just bucket, bucket, ISO, bucket," Haliburton recently recalled on the show.

"They’re getting to wherever they want to get to. It’s crazy. The biggest one for me is in transition. Kyrie is coming down, and I’m the first one back — so I got to check him.”

He continues: “He takes it, backs up, gets into ISO, hits a hundred moves, then steps back into a three, and as he lets it go, James yells over, ‘Can I have this dance Kyrie?’ and it goes nothing but net. I’m like, ‘oh my god, let’s just get back to the offense.’ It’s ridiculous. They’ll always get to their spot no matter what you do."

In addition to his moment in Brooklyn, Haliburton touched on NBA Top Shot, his favorite basketball moments in movies and more.