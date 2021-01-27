Haliburton: 'I Love It' in Sacramento
Tyrese Haliburton opened up about his desire to land in Sacramento during the draft.
"I love it here. I'm glad I slid to 12," said Sacramento's top rookie last week.
"If we did this all over, I would pray to God I slid here."
Tyrese Haliburton is loving his time in Sacramento, earning himself a spot in all Rookie of the Year conversations.
Haliburton is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists on an impressive 50.4 shooting percentage, adding a 47.0 shooting clip from deep.
"I told y'all. They said it wasn't going to translate," Haliburton said.
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 23, 2021
No. 0 was recently tabbed as being a future 'Multi-Time All-Star' by The Ringer's Bill Simmons.
