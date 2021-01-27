Haliburton: 'I Love It' in Sacramento

"I love it here. I'm glad I slid to 12," said Sacramento's top rookie last week.

"If we did this all over, I would pray to God I slid here."

Tyrese Haliburton is loving his time in Sacramento, earning himself a spot in all Rookie of the Year conversations.

Haliburton is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists on an impressive 50.4 shooting percentage, adding a 47.0 shooting clip from deep.

"I told y'all. They said it wasn't going to translate," Haliburton said.

No. 0 was recently tabbed as being a future 'Multi-Time All-Star' by The Ringer's Bill Simmons.