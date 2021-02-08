Haliburton: 'I Keep Little Notes' From My Doubters

“I keep little notes all the time about what people say,” said reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Tyrese Haliburton.

“I love being able to get a jab in through social media, just to mess around. I definitely got some stuff bookmarked on my phone of some pretty terrible quotes and they’ll hear from me shortly.”

Whether it was his shooting form, his frame or where he went to school, Haliburton had plenty of doubters leading into the 2020 NBA Draft.

But Haliburton is thankful for each and every one of them.

"I love it here. I'm glad I slid to 12," said Sacramento's rookie. "If we did this all over, I would pray to God I slid here."

Haliburton is coming off another career-high mark — notching 23 points and six assists on a 65+ field goal percentage against Denver, the first Kings rookie to accomplish that since Tyreke Evans.

No. 0 is also doing it when it counts the most, playing the fourth most fourth quarter minutes in the league (9.6) and carrying the second-highest shooting clip from three (62.9) in the final frame.

“I think coach Walton gives us a lot of freedom and it’s up to us if we want to take advantage of that, truly,” Haliburton said.

“I think that helps a lot.”