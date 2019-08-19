Guy Earns Praise from Peers in Annual Rookie Survey

Even though he was the No. 55 overall selection, Kyle Guy has cemented his name amongst the top of his class.

How so? Just ask his first-year peers.

On Monday, the NBA released results from the 2019-20 Rookie Survey, which tallies votes from rookies on a multitude of topics.

From Rookie of the Year to Favorite Player in the League, NBA newcomers were asked not to vote for themselves or their teammates.

It should come as no surprise that Guy — the 2019 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player — received votes in multiple categories.

While No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson earned 35 percent of the vote for Rookie of the Year, the Kings guard also received votes.

Of course, as a playmaking point guard, it's only natural for No. 7 to earn some votes in the Best Playmaker category as well.

But Guy's most notable skill, his shooting, was easily his most recognized.

Earning 29 percent of votes, the Virginia product trailed only Miami's Tyler Herro in the Best Shooter category.

A previous winner of the Best Shooter category? Buddy Hield in 2016.