Guess Who’s Back? HB’s Back.

If Harrison Barnes had any nerves about being in his former home, they were immediately dissipated with the throng of fans cheering him on with a standing ovation, followed by a touching video tribute organized by the Mavericks organization.

The squad battled it out against Dallas on Tuesday night and topped the Mavs with a 125-121 victory.

It was a feel-good win, especially for Barnes, who hasn’t been back to the American Airlines Center since being traded just before the All-Star break.

“It was a lot of love, getting that tribute video,” said Barnes. “Obviously, the fans here, we had some long seasons, but they came out every night and made it super special, and yeah, it feels good to come back and get a win.”

Dallas Head Coach Rick Carlisle reminisced fondly about Barnes’ time as a Maverick, as well.

“He deserves a warm reception,” Carlisle said. “He’s in a good situation, and I’m happy for him. I wish we still had him. He’s a hell of a player, but business is business and he’ll do great [in Sacramento].”

While HB’s warm reception was greatly appreciated, the new King is looking ahead to the future.



"As long as we're on the court, we're going to compete hard to win." - Harrison Barnes on the down to the wire victory in Dallas

“To see these guys in their first, second year, just playing with so much heart, so much passion, definitely eager to learn — I’m excited to be with this group and compete alongside these guys.”

Notching a solid 18 points in the contest last night, No. 40 was an integral part of the win.

The Mavs loved Harrison for his presence on and off the court, and from the look of it, he is bringing that same energy to Sacramento.